Happy to Meet You: Making Connections

“Play Smart and Grow Strong” is the motto behind Saturday’s Hood River County Children’s Fair, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pine Grove School.

Twenty-three agencies, a long list of anyone who provides services to young children and families, are participating and include everything from preschools and child care partners to Head Start, health care and dentistry, Hood River County School District Early Intervention, the Sheriff’s Department, and therapists.

Every agency will have information at their booths to go with activities for children and their families. The event is designed specifically for preschool age children, and is open to the public for free. There will be music and a children’s marimba group, carnival games, and face-painting, and there will be food for sale at a low price. Parking is compliments of Lage Orchards across the street.

‘Harvesting Our Stories’ Friday

“Harvesting Our Stories,” a collaboration with Gorge Grown Food Network, Arts in Education of the Gorge, and Celilo Restaurant, happens Oct. 7 in downtown Hood River.