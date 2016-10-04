Johnsons celebrate 50th

Terry and Donna Johnson, of Hood River, will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 9. The family gathered for a celebration on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.

The couple was married in Hood River on Oct. 9, 1966. Terry worked at Hanel Mill and later retired from N.W. Retreaders. Donna worked as a beautician.

The couple’s children all live in Hood River: Rendi, Dena, Angela, Janohn, and Toria. They have 13 grandchildren, Cleve, Austin, Kelly, Tasia, Camron, Sydney, Emma, Tess, Klayton, Kennley, Zayleah, Wyatt and Rylan, and one great-grandchild, Calibur.