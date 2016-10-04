Letters to the Editor for Oct. 5

Keep park

One of my favorite aspects of living in White Salmon is getting to spend lots of time easily in Hood River’s city parks. While I respect the need for affordable housing on both sides of the Columbia, I wonder if it should come at the expense of losing a park within city limits.

I admit that affordable housing in our area is a complex problem. A problem that may be better solved by not gravitating towards an easier solution, developing existing park space. Once open space gets developed, its most likely gone forever.

Avery Hoyt

White Salmon, Wash.

Vote Johnson

Our current State Representative, Mark Johnson, was recently attacked by his opponent in a commercial that didn’t share a vision for Oregon, but rather tried to tear-down Johnson’s integrity. I was disappointed that in our local politics, there wasn’t more focus from the opponent on how to make Oregon better or to show bipartisan respect.

I’m grateful for the respectful and informative campaign of Mark Johnson. We know him as someone who will spend his time working for us, instead of attacking others.

Johnson has focused his energy on continuing to help Oregonians have a better future. I am grateful for the hard work he has done on the Oregon Promise program and for how he leads the Columbia River Highway workgroup to address traffic safety in the Gorge. He is looking to the future, working to ensure that every third grade student is reading well and continues to diligently focus on building a strong workforce here in our community.

I have great respect for a politician who is more concerned with working hard for the community, rather than slandering others. I value honesty, integrity and showing respect for one another. Let’s be teaching the next generation that politics is about sharing many ideas in a respectful and productive manner. Mark Johnson has continued to meet the needs of his district and represent our area with fairness — that’s why I’m voting for him this November.

Emily Curtis

Hood River

Confused

I’m slightly confused about this “Make America Great Again” slogan. It seems to me the last time the red team had the presidency (and congress), we started an unnecessary war that has killed hundreds of thousands of innocent people. The repercussions of that war reverberates with the turmoil in the Mideast today.

The red team also left us in the worst financial situation since the Great Depression. The aftermath of that implosion left more hundreds of thousands of people having their homes foreclosed on by the big banks that were left to run wild by the red team with the unregulated trickle-down theory.

As for Trump’s anti Muslim/Mexican rhetoric, you catch more bees with honey. The Syrian refugees running for their lives are a direct result from the red teams poking the hornets nest 15 years ago in Iraq. And if we consider ourselves a Christian country, you don’t slam the borders when people are in need, you help each other. What would Jesus do?

Mexicans, on the other hand, are the backbone of this country and like it or not, we are turning browner and browner every day.

Trump is a narcissist carnival barker who pays no taxes, unlike the rest of us. Claiming he’s gonna make America great again is a complete joke.

Stephen J. Curley

Hood River

Thoughts

Great letter to the editor from Bonnie New on Saturday (Letters to the Editor, Oct. 1) about affordable housing — and that’s a great site the City of Hood River is planning for new affordable units. It’s such an important way for our community to meet more people’s needs.

I was mentioned in the great feature about the new Immigration Counseling Services nonprofit as being the first doctor in Hood River to speak Spanish. That was true for Spanish learned in childhood, maybe — but here’s a shout-out of appreciation to Drs. Jim Wade, Gary Regalbuto, and a few others who preceded me here, who learned and spoke Spanish with their grateful patients.

Tina Castañares

Hood River