‘Magical History Tour’ embarks Oct. 7 in CL

The third annual Magical History Tour happens in Cascade Locks on Oct. 7. Enjoy a twilight cruise aboard the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler with live music, silent auction, light dinner fare, and local history trivia.

Tickets for The Magical History Tour are $50, for sale in Cascade Locks at Lorang Fine Art. See Entertainment, A3, for details.

The Cascade Locks Historical Museum, located in the Marine Park, was founded in 1967. It contains important pieces of history for Cascade Locks and greater Columbia Gorge area, including many family heirlooms, photographs, Cascade Locks High School annuals, and more. The centerpiece of the museum collection is the Oregon Pony steam locomotive, the first of its kind to be built on the Pacific Coast and the first to be used in the Oregon Territory.