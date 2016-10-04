Pet of the Week: Molly is happiest playing with other dogs

Molly has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. Talk about a turnaround girl! Molly was found as a feral dog way back in June, terrified, untrusting and ready to run at the slightest sound. But that’s way in her past, and all thanks to her wonderful foster home who took their time, and let Molly discover that things are A-Okay. She’s to the point now where she’ll approach people — and let me just tell you, that’s a big deal for this girl! She’ll come up to you and take a treat like a little lady, and she’ll accept a cuddle. And once she knows you, she’s fine.



Molly is becoming a real dog, now and we’re thrilled! She’s learned the joys of a comfy sofa, and a kind belly rub. It’s still one step at a time for her, so Molly needs a calm home with patience, love and understanding to help her fully blossom! And other dogs? That’s almost a must for Molly! She is happiest playing and romping with other dogs. She goes and goes. Big or small, she really has a blast playing with them. Or toys! When the other dogs are tired of play, she’ll find a toy and toss it around a bit, just for kicks and giggles!



Molly is a superior walker on the leash, and has endurance for long hikes. She’s house trained, crate trained, squeaky toy trained, and current on shots, microchipped and spayed. The adoption fee for Molly is $205. The fee to adopt is charged to recoup standard veterinary expenses. Since many of our dogs are in foster, please call ahead to meet Molly in Odell at the Hukari Animal Shelter, 3910 Heron Drive, or call for more information at 541-354-1083. Adoption hours are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. You can fill out an application online at our website, hoodriveradoptadog.org, or download and scan and email to us at adoptadog@gorge.net, or fax it in to 1-877-833-7166. We offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service.

For more information visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.