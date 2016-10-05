Service announcement: Russell White and Mervin Grubaugh

Russell White

Russell White passed away Oct. 1, 2016, in Hood River, Ore., with family by his side at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Russell was born May 11, 1924, and was 92 years of age at the time of his passing.

A Graveside Gathering is tentatively planned for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Mountain View Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Mervin Grubaugh

Mervin L. “Merv” Grubaugh of Heppner, Ore., was born on June 13, 1953, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He died on Sept. 30, 2016, as the result of an automobile accident near Echo, Ore., at the age of 63 years.

A graveside service will be on Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon at Cascade Locks Cemetery, Cascade Locks, Ore.

A celebration of life service will be on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St., Heppner, Ore.

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Ore., is in care of arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.