Sheriff Log, Sept. 25 to Oct. 1

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Sept. 25 — Barrett Drive — Possible assault reported.

Sept. 27 — Windcove Road — Female contacted regarding a harassment complaint. The incident was unfounded.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Sept. 29 — Hood River— Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 1 — Glass Drive, 2800 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run with property damage and reckless driving. He was additionally cited for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption and driving with a suspended license. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 27 — Highway 30 at Highway 35 — Deputies responded to a hit and run traffic crash. One vehicle left the scene and was not located. There were no reported injuries.

Sept. 29 — Lingren and Chevron — Deputy responded to a non-injury, non-blocking motor vehicle crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Sept. 25 — Bartlett Drive, 4000 block — Male arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

Sept. 27 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Male arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant issued by Hood River Circuit Court for failure to appear on a driving under the influence of intoxicants charge.

Sept. 27 — AGA Road — Possible restraining order violation reported.

Sept. 28 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Adult arrested on a valid warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Sept. 26 — Riverdale Drive, 2200 block — Theft reported.

Sept. 30 — Alameda Road, 1300 block — Theft of a bicycle reported.

Oct. 1 — Neal Creek Road, 3600 block — Possible theft reported.

Other:

Sept. 26 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Male reported his wallet was lost Sept. 23 in Odell.

Sept. 27 — Cascade Locks — Deputies assisted with a search and rescue.

Sept. 28 — Newton Drive, 4000 block — Deputy took possession of two hand guns and five rifles for safekeeping.

Sept. 29 — State Street, 300 block — Deputies assisted another agency on a drug call.

Oct. 1 — Hood River — Two kiteboards were handed over to the Sheriff’s Office by a citizen.