Soil and Water District Notes: Prepare this fall for winter with livestock

For those with livestock, fall is the perfect time to prepare for the wet winter months. Most of us tend to accept mud and run-off as a part of the winter season. But the truth of the matter is you can avoid most mud problems by taking a few steps to manage the water and soil on your land. These steps will protect your animal’s health as well as your property value.



Begin by installing gutters and downspouts on all structures on your property, including barns and sheds. Use downspouts to direct roof runoff directly into streams, ditches or heavily vegetated areas. This will prevent soil erosion and mud around structures as well as keep the rain water clean.

Livestock should be removed from pastures, and limited to a holding area, paddock or corral (sacrifice pasture) during wet winter months. Careful consideration should be given to the location, size and construction of these livestock holding areas. Choose a well-drained area away from existing streams, ponds, or other clean water. Gravel, sand, and geotextile fabric can be used to keep mud from forming in these areas.



Fence all livestock out of streams and riparian areas. If the stream is the animals’ primary source of water, consider pumping water to a nearby trough, or providing an alternative source of water. If this is not an option, providing a “water gap” or a restricted access point to the stream will reduce erosion.

Cover manure and soil piles as well as areas of ground that are not vegetated. By simply tossing a tarp over these mud-producing areas, you can avoid potentially sticky situations. A tarp-covered manure pile will protect water quality by not leaching nutrients into surface or groundwater. If your manure pile is near an open waterway, move it to higher ground.

Following these simple management practices will result in less mud and clean water, not to mention drier, healthier livestock and a more functional property. Technical help and cost assistance may be available to implement these practices. For more information, please contact Kris at 541- 386-4588 or kris@hoodriver swcd.org.