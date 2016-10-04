Tilly Jane cabin historically restored

The Mt. Hood National Forest and the Portland Chapter of the Oregon Nordic Club have partnered to restore the historic Tilly Jane A-Frame, a picturesque 1930s-era mountain retreat.

Crews have toiled to bring the warming hut back to its original construction design.

The Tilly Jane A-Frame — previously called the Ski Warming Hut — was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the late 1930s, serving as a basecamp for the American Legion. In 2009, the Nordic Club took over responsibility for the maintenance of the Tilly Jane A-Frame, operating under an agreement with the Forest Service.

The Forest Service funded $10,000 towards this year’s restoration of Tilly Jane, with the work being centered around removing non-historic concrete anchors on the exterior of the A-Frame and restoring the original boulder anchors on the south side of the structure.

More than 20 volunteers replaced the previously spliced buttress and rafters, and replaced other deteriorated pieces on the north side of the structure.

The project is one of multiple projects the Forest Service has completed this year in honor of the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), signed into law in 1966 by President Lyndon Johnson. The act established the legal framework and incentives to preserve historic buildings, landscapes, and archaeology to ensure future generations get an opportunity to enjoy the nation’s heritage.

Visitors can make reservations to stay overnight at Tilly Jane, as it’s still a popular spot for recreationists. For more information, go to www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/mthood/recarea/?recid=53310.