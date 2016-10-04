White Salmon Ed. Foundation hosts ‘Grape Escape’ gala Oct. 8

The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) will celebrate a decade of helping local schools at the annual Gorge Grape Escape on Saturday, Oct. 8. In addition to marking the Foundation’s first decade, the night will also launch the next, with a kick-off of the group’s anniversary endowment campaign.

“Our endowment is getting near to the million-dollar mark, a goal we set for our first 10 years,” said WSVEF Executive Director Anne Marie Slater. “We’re asking the community to give us an extra boost this year to reach that mark, which will help us unlock more educational opportunities for our schools in the future.”

The annual evening of food, fine wine, social hour full of games and special prizes will be held at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.

The “Grape Escape Grand Raffle” features getaways, art, experiences and more; get a sneak preview of the auction catalogue at www.the-gorge-grape.escape.com.

Plus, the winning ticket for the trip to Hawaii will also be drawn. The lucky winner receives airfare for two, and a seven night stay in Honolulu.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person or $110 per couple, and can be purchased at www.the-gorge-grape-escape.com. All proceeds benefit the WSVEF and our local schools.

Sponsors of the event include Insitu, SDS, Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, Cardinal Glass, Zepher Inc, ICE, Wilcox & Flegel, Windermere Glenn Taylor Real Estate, Copper West-Maui Meyer, and Matt Hanson and Proactive Financial.

“The Foundation has provided some $2.1 million to our schools directly and indirectly over the last 10 years,” said Slater. “Please come out and help us support our community of kids with a world of opportunity for the next 10!”

The WSVEF is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation dedicated to enhancing the quality of public education within our community by creating a stable source of supplemental funding for curriculum enhancement and investment in our teachers. At least 25% of every donation goes to the WSVEF’s endowment fund, which will allow for continued grant funding into the future. For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.wsvef.org or call 509-493-1175.