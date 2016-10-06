Death annoucements for Terri Fletcher and Russell Kemp

Terri Fletcher

Terri Lynn Fletcher passed away Oct. 5, 2016, in Hood River, Ore. Terri was born June 12, 1944. She was 72 at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Russell Kemp

Russell Kemp, 55, of Portland, Ore., died on Oct. 2, 2016. Straub's Funeral Home, 325 NE Third Ave., Camas, Wash., is handling the arrangements.