0

Service annoucement for Terry Fletcher

As of Thursday, October 6, 2016

Terry Fletcher

Terry Lynn Fletcher passed away Oct. 5, 2016, in Hood River, Ore. Terri was born June 12, 1944. She was 72 at the time of her passing.

A viewing will be from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Anderson’s Tribute Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Columbia Gorge
News and Businesses

CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)