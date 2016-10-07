‘King Of Roads’ author Oct. 13 at Mosier Grange

Family Community Education announces E. Michael Friend’s presentation of his book “King Of Roads” at 11 a.m. on Oct. 13 at the Mosier Grange Hall. Lunch follows the presentation. The public is welcome.

Friend, co-author of the book with John Hardham, will present a show on the building of the Historic Columbia River Highway and discuss his book about the historical feat.

The event is part of a combined meeting of the Gorge Family Community Education organizations of Mosier, Parkdale and Cascade Locks, with support from OSU Extension. The Mosier Grange is one block south of the Mosier Post office on Fourth Avenue. For details, contact Suzi Conklin at 541-490-1071 or email s1conk @gorge.net.

“King Of Roads” is the story of Sam Hill and Sam Lancaster, the two men who built historic Highway 30.

The Historic Columbia River Highway was and is considered a national treasure.

It was one of the first major public paved highways projects in the history of roads in America. The highway is 100 years old this year.

Friend’s presentation will include facts about innovations created during the building of the road and in depth studies of the two men who forged a relationship making the road possible.