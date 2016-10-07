0

Public Records: Building Permits, city, Sept. 2016

As of Friday, October 7, 2016

C.M. & W.O. Sheppard, Inc., 440 Riverside, commercial mechanical

Port of Hood River, 616 Industrial Street, commercial mechanical

Barbara L. and Charles W. White, trustees, 1313 Belmont Drive, commercial mechanical

Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, 1825 May Street, commercial mechanical

Domino’s Pizza, 2025 Cascade Avenue, Suite 102, commercial mechanical

Hood River County School District, 1011 Eugene Street, commercial mechanical

Harold D., Jr., and Ruth A. Smith, 1010 Fourth Street, residential mechanical

Christopher Korwin, 2024 Sherman Avenue, residential mechanical

Christopher Korwin, 2028 Sherman Avenue, residential mechanical

Gregory W. Crafts and Nancy Roach et al, 2 Eugene, residential mechanical

Aaron and Betty Haugenbuch, 2160 Clearwater Lane, residential mechanical

Maya Kanzler et al, 817 Columbia, residential mechanical

David Van Doren and Cheryl D. Pratt, 6 Lovers Lane, residential mechanical

Mark A. McCormick et al, 801 Oak, residential mechanical

Douglas W. Gallant, 11 Lovers Lane, residential mechanical

Dana N. Selin, 3005 Dana Lane, residential mechanical

Ellen Louise and Mark R. Anthony, 811 Pine, residential mechanical

Seth and Caroline MacPherson, 822 June Street, residential mechanical

Harold D., Jr., and Ruth A. Smith, 1010 Fourth Street, residential structural

Christopher Korwin, 2024 Sherman Avenue, residential structural

Christopher Korwin, 2028 Sherman Avenue, residential structural

Gregory W. Crafts and Nancy Roach et al, 2 Eugene, residential structural

Aaron and Betty Haugenbuch, 2160 Clearwater Lane, residential structural

David Van Doren and Cheryl D. Pratt, 6 Lovers Lane, residential structural

William Andrew and John B. McElderry, trustees, 224 13th, residential structural

Mark A. McCormick et al, 801 Oak, residential structural

