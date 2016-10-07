Service announcement for Delmar Swyers

Delmar Swyers

Delmar L. Swyers passed away Oct. 5, 2016, at The Dalles Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. Delmar was born Dec. 5, 1919. He was 96 years of age at the time of his passing.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Anderson’s Tribute Center from 8-11:45 a.m. A service will follow at noon, also at Anderson’s Tribute Center, and the reception will be held at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, at 1 p.m.

Interment with military honors will be at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River, at 2:30 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.