Air Guitar at HRVHS

The senior class took second place at the 2016 Homecoming Air Guitar Thursday, their performance conjuring up what could have happened during a staff meeting discussing — what else? — Air Guitar.
Above, Emma Dexter, Savannah Rogan, Anne Marie Goodman and Jasper Krehbiel portray Rachel Harry’s Phoenix Theater students.
The staff took first place with “The Homecoming Prince,” with Mary Ann Hay, insert, as the title character, the late musician Prince. Homecoming festivities continued Friday with a student tailgate party and the 7 p.m. football game (HRV vs. Redmond Panthers), and the homecoming dance Saturday evening. See photo gallery for more Air Guitar images.
Photo Gallery
HRVHS Air Guitar
The senior class took second place at the 2016 Homecoming Air Guitar Thursday, their performance conjuring up what could have happened during a staff meeting discussing — what else? — Air Guitar. The staff took first place with “The Homecoming Prince." Other themes: Finding Tuffy, Jungle Book, and "what do we do for our skit?" Final tally: Staff, first; seniors, second; juniors, third; sophomores, fourth; and freshman, fifth.
More like this story
- ‘Student Directed One-Acts Festival’ returns to Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater April 8-9
- Grease: The drama gang is ready to rumble with ‘rebellious’ ‘50s musical
- Taming of the Shrew: HRVHS students tackle one of Shakespeare’s most controversial plays
- Musical ‘Grease’ adds performance
- Student actors give color to ‘poetically satirical’ play, which opens at HRVHS this weekend
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment