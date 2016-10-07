0

Air Guitar at HRVHS

Emma Dexter, Savannah Rogan, Anne Marie Goodman and Jasper Krehbiel portray Rachel Harry’s Phoenix Theater students.

Photo by Trisha Walker
As of Friday, October 7, 2016

Photo by Trisha Walker

Prince (aka Mary Ann Hay) helped lead the HRVHS to victory during Thursday's Air Guitar.

The senior class took second place at the 2016 Homecoming Air Guitar Thursday, their performance conjuring up what could have happened during a staff meeting discussing — what else? — Air Guitar.

The staff took first place with “The Homecoming Prince,” with Mary Ann Hay, insert, as the title character, the late musician Prince. Homecoming festivities continued Friday with a student tailgate party and the 7 p.m. football game (HRV vs. Redmond Panthers), and the homecoming dance Saturday evening. See photo gallery for more Air Guitar images.

Photo Gallery

HRVHS Air Guitar

The senior class took second place at the 2016 Homecoming Air Guitar Thursday, their performance conjuring up what could have happened during a staff meeting discussing — what else? — Air Guitar. The staff took first place with “The Homecoming Prince." Other themes: Finding Tuffy, Jungle Book, and "what do we do for our skit?" Final tally: Staff, first; seniors, second; juniors, third; sophomores, fourth; and freshman, fifth.

