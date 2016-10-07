Entertainment Update for Oct. 8

‘Full Moon’ screens Oct. 19

Women's snowboarding movie “Full Moon” premiers on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Double Mountain Brewery. All proceeds from this benefit will go to the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation Julie Beliel Cancer Screening Voucher Program. The event is sponsored by Doug’s Sports of Hood River and will go from 6-9 p.m. with the movie from 7-8 p.m. There will be prizes, a raffle and the first 50 guests will receive a free gift! Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Secret Salsa hosts Zouk dancing

What is Zouk? A Brazilian dance style. Dance teacher Nathalia Carbajal will share this hot new style, popular in Europe. Secret Salsa meets Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, 1085 Main St., White Salmon. Lesson and Dance, $10. Dance only, $5. Wear comfortable shoes that you can spin in.

Music at the Moth

Coming up at the Moth Lounge:

Saturday, Oct. 8: Williams Ammon Duo. Fiddle and guitar bring cool jazz and rock tunes to the stage.

Every Monday from 6-8 p.m., it’s the Hapa Hillbillies and their all acoustic swinging hillbilly jazz with a Hawaiian bent.

The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.

Calendar Girls auditions Oct. 9-10

Auditions for Plays for Non-Profits' March 2017 production of “Calendar Girls” will be held in the Hood River County Library meeting room on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Roles for 11 females range in age from 30 to 60; roles for four males range in age from 30-50.

Contact Director Lynda Dallman at lyndadocs @aol.com or 541-380-3819 for additional information.

Dallman will be at Hood River County Library from 10-11 a.m. on Oct. 8 if you'd like more information.

Willy & Nelson at Stave & Stone

Coming up at Stave & Stone, music is from 7-10 p.m.:

Oct. 7 — Willy & Nelson

Oct. 12 — The Wasco Brothers

Oct. 14 — Chic Preston & John Bunzow

Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

