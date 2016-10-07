HRVAC News: Hood River Valley Adult Center holds flu shot clinic, prepares for holidays

The Meals on Wheels program has increased at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, and with it comes a need for additional drivers — regular, part time or on call. One of the routes is becoming quite large, said Board President Beth Peters, and either needs to be realigned or another route needs to be implemented. Those interested should call the office at 541-386-2060, or stop by the center, located at 2010 Starling Place, Hood River, off of Brookside Drive.

•

Lunch is served Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. with a suggested donation of $5. Starting this month, diners have the choice of homemade soup or salad bar with entrée or just soup and salad.

Fridays include musical entertainment by Simcoe Boys, Jack Shepherd and Friends, or Shades of Country.

•

The center is starting a cooking club that will meet Mondays from 2-4 p.m. beginning Oct. 10. Club members will be working on projects for the upcoming Christmas Bazaar as well as the center’s Christmas projects. The center is also looking for people to help make Christmas cards and other small projects. Call the office — number above — to volunteer or for more information.



•

HRVAC will hold a flu shot clinic Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Documents needed are now available at the front desk and can be filled out prior to receiving the immunization. There is no charge for those who have Medicare or insurance.