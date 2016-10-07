Indigenous Day: City, church host Oct. 10 gatherings

The City of Hood River celebrates its first Indigenous People’s Day gathering at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at Second and State streets, Overlook Memorial Park.

Mayor Paul Blackburn has invited members of the Yakama and Warm Springs tribes to attend, and he will read the proclamation passed this month declaring the second Monday of October to be Indigenous People’s Day (officially replacing the name “Columbus Day” in Hood River) and invite tribal members to speak. Rev. Judy Zimmerman of Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will close out the ceremony, and cider from Ryan’s Juice will then be served.

“I have received nothing but positive feedback since we passed the proclamation,” said Blackburn. “This is a tiny thing for us to do as a society. We have so much more to do. It is like the second in many, many steps,” he said. Last year, in an unofficial Indigenous Day event at the same location, Blackburn knelt and offered his apology for American government’s historic mistreatment of native peoples.

Following the State Street event, community members are invited to come to a 6 p.m. celebration at Riverside Community Church, two blocks west. The events will take place following the city’s public celebration and will include Lana Jack of the Wyam people leading a friendship dance, to be followed by a potluck dinner. All are welcome.

To learn more, contact Beth Hartwell at 541-490-4105.