Maltese Falcon-Casablanca

Radio theater performers Emelie Pennington-Davis and Bill Weiler rehearse a portion of Radio KZAS’ “The Maltese Falcon” and “Casablanca” at Columbia Center for the Arts. The show opens Oct. 7, with local talent presenting Lux Radio Theater adaptations of the two 1940s classics. The show, suitable for all ages, is two one-hour plays with a 15-minute intermission. It runs Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors 62 and over, and $15 for groups of 10 or more. For group tickets, visit the center or purchase via telephone at 541-387-8877 ext. 115. Tickets are available online at columbiaarts.org, Waucoma Bookstore and in the Gallery, 215 Cascade Ave.