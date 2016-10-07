Mentors needed for BBBS and Mentors for Success

Calling all men in the Columbia Gorge! The Next Door is looking for 30 men in 30 days who are ready to say yes to mentoring!

Interested? Come learn more about youth mentoring in the Gorge and hear from currently matched male mentors about their experiences at free events on Monday, Oct. 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Liberty Tapworks in The Dalles, and Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Everybody’s Brewing in White Salmon. Both events offer complimentary appetizers and beverage (beer or a non-alcoholic option).

Why does Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success need men? Seventy percent of the referrals received for The Next Door’s youth mentoring programs are for boys, yet only about 30 percent of mentor inquiries are from men. Both programs ask that volunteer mentors spend about eight hours a month for at least one year with their mentee.

The programs create mentor/mentee matches based on criteria such as common interests and compatible personalities in Wasco, Hood River, and Klickitat Counties. Mentors look forward to the time they spend with their mentees. Whether you’re into hiking, biking, cooking, painting, fishing, or watersports, chances are there’s a young man out there who needs you.

For more information, email mentor@nextdoorinc.org or call 541-399-4437.

Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success are programs of The Next Door, a social services non-profit that has been serving children and families in the Gorge for over 45 years. Services include health promotion, economic development, and family and youth services, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge and Mentor for Success.

To learn more, make a donation, or apply to be a volunteer, visit www.nextdoorinc.org.