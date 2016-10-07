0

This month at MHTH: Dance classes at Mt. Hood Town Hall

Scottish Highland dance is one of the class offerings taking place weekly at the Mt. Hood Town Hall.

When Amy Gray, Mt. Hood Town Hall manager, was approached by Gail Bacon, a professional Scottish dancer, about starting a class, Gray jumped at the chance to add a new course to the town hall’s flourishing schedule.

Scottish Highland Dance is now being offered Thursday nights at 7 p.m., taught by Bacon. All ages are welcome to enroll.

Sara Zeman, a junior at Hood River Valley High School, offers Hip Hop Modern for boys and girls ages 7-11 Sundays beginning at 11 a.m., and Nika Kermani teaches a similar class Wednesdays at 3 p.m. for girls ages 8-10.

A “Nightclub 2-Step” dance with lesson takes place at the hall on Monday, Oct. 10 beginning at 7 p.m.

All classes are open to additional students; for more information or to register, contact Gray at 503-530-0398 or amy@mthoodtown-hall.org.

For information about all of the events taking place at the Mt. Hood Town Hall, visit the website at mthoodtownhall.org/calendar.

