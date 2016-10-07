This month at MHTH: Dance classes at Mt. Hood Town Hall

When Amy Gray, Mt. Hood Town Hall manager, was approached by Gail Bacon, a professional Scottish dancer, about starting a class, Gray jumped at the chance to add a new course to the town hall’s flourishing schedule.

Scottish Highland Dance is now being offered Thursday nights at 7 p.m., taught by Bacon. All ages are welcome to enroll.

Sara Zeman, a junior at Hood River Valley High School, offers Hip Hop Modern for boys and girls ages 7-11 Sundays beginning at 11 a.m., and Nika Kermani teaches a similar class Wednesdays at 3 p.m. for girls ages 8-10.

A “Nightclub 2-Step” dance with lesson takes place at the hall on Monday, Oct. 10 beginning at 7 p.m.

All classes are open to additional students; for more information or to register, contact Gray at 503-530-0398 or amy@mthoodtown-hall.org.

For information about all of the events taking place at the Mt. Hood Town Hall, visit the website at mthoodtownhall.org/calendar.