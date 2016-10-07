Solid waste: City Council hears plan on Oct. 11

On Oct. 11, at its regularly scheduled meeting, Hood River’s City Council will discuss and vote on changing its franchise agreement with Hood River Garbage to include a new roll cart program for waste collection. Here’s a brief overview of the program:

The community can comment at the City Council meeting, beginning at 6 p.m., or send feedback no later than Oct. 10 by emailing mark.zanmiller@cityofhoodriver.com.

com.

The new service would include weekly curbside yard/kitchen debris pickup and maintain a subsidized (small fee) yard-debris drop-off at the Hood River transfer station on Wednesdays for extra materials. There will be a new annual free drop-off day for bulky waste such as mattresses.

Proposed pick-up schedule

• Week 1 pickup: Garbage cart plus yard/kitchen compostable waste cart

• Week 2 pickup: Mixed recycling cart plus yard/kitchen compostable waste cart

• Week 3 pickup: Garbage cart plus kitchen compostable waste cart

• Week 4 pickup: Mixed recycling cart plus yard/kitchen compostable waste cart

Roll cart sizes

Roll carts sizes delivered at the start of the program would be based on each home’s current service. The familiar 14-gallon blue bin would continue to be used for glass recycling. After 4-6 months of service, there would be an opportunity for each home to change roll-cart sizes if they determine they need larger or smaller carts.

The capital investment to implement this new program (new truck and roll carts) will increase the cost of service. For customers who currently have weekly 32-gallon garbage service, a rate increase of $7.25 per month is anticipated. However, monthly service cost increases may be higher or lower for each customer depending upon options selected for garbage-cart size, frequency of pick up, etc.

Proponents point that the provided wheeled roll carts come with integrated lids will be much more stable in our windy environment, that carts are easier to move to the curb and reduce risks for both homeowners and the waste collection employees; composing of yard and kitchen waste will produce high-quality compost for use local residents, farms and businesses; and it will lead to reduction of materials to the landfill and in methane emissions.