Sports briefs for Oct. 8

Horizon volleyball eliminated from playoff contention

With just eight players on the roster and one league win so far this season, the Horizon volleyball team’s backs were against the wall Tuesday during a must-win home contest with Dufur. The Hawks (2-8, 1-8 Big Sky), weren’t able to get it done against the Rangers (10-9, 8-1), who defeated Horizon in three sets (25-16, 25-14, 25-16). The loss officially put Horizon out of contention for the post season: third-place South Wasco County occupies the last playoff spot in the Big Sky Conference and with an 8-2 league record, is uncatchable for Horizon with five games remaining this season. The Hawks were scheduled to play the struggling Mitchell/Spray Loggers (2-13, 0-9) on the road Friday — a team that has given Horizon its only league win of the season thus far (results not available at press time). Horizon will then host South Wasco County (14-3, 8-2) Tuesday at 6 p.m. Earlier in the week, Horizon defeated the winless C.S. Lewis Academy Watchmen in a three-set nonleague match (25-8, 25-13, 25-7) on Monday.

OHV closure lifted for Hood River County trails

The Hood River County Forestry Department announced Wednesday that off-highway vehicles can now use Hood River County trails that are designated for motorized use in the Northwest, Middle Mountain, and East areas. The Oregon Department of Forestry has terminated its Regulated Use Closure for 2016. Riders should be aware that fire season is still in effect and that the department is currently at Industrial Fire Precaution Level 1. For questions, contact at Henry Buckalew, trails program coordinator with county forestry at 541-387-7089 or 541-387-4295 (cell).