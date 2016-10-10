Service announcement for Margaret Gehrig

Margaret Gehrig

Margaret Gehrig passed away Oct. 7, 2016, at Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Margaret was born July 10, 1922. She was 94 years of age at the time of her passing.

A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 at 10 a.m., immediately followed by a reception at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Interment will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.