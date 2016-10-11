‘The Boys of ’36’ at WSVCL Oct. 15

In connection with the month-long KOOBDOOGA: Community Reads 2016 project, the Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library invite the public to view the 60-minute PBS American Experience film “The Boys of ’36” (2016) on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. in the library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery. Introduction and remarks will be made by Helen James, former competitive rower and gold medal winner in the US Rowing Masters National Championships.



Using historic footage, “The Boys of ’36” documentary tells the story of the nine working-class boys from the University of Washington featured in “The Boys in the Boat,” who overcame tremendous hardships to beat not only the elite Ivy League rowing teams of the East coast, but also Adolf Hitler’s German rowers. The UW team’s unexpected victory inspired our nation struggling to emerge from the depths of the Depression.



For more information, pick up a complete listing of the KOOBDOOGA events at the library or visit www.fvrl.org/koobdooga.