Death Notices for Oct. 11: Vernon Picking, Scott Burnett, Arthur Buether, Jennifer Ringlbauer and Vivian Paul

Vernon Picking

Vernon Wayne Picking passed away Oct. 7, 2016, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Ore. Vernon was born Dec. 31, 1924. He was 91 at the time of his passing.



Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Scott Burnett

Scott Lee Burnett, age 64, died Sept. 24, 2016, at a local hospital. Scott was living in North Bonneville, Wash., at the time of his death. Scott was born May 6, 1952, in Portland Ore. to Vern and Betty Burnett. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.

Arthur Buether

Arthur Buether, age 82, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at a local care facility. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.

Jennifer Ringlbauer

Jennifer Ringlbauer passed away Oct. 11, 2016, in Mosier, Ore. Jennifer was born Dec, 14, 1949. She was 66 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are pending under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Vivian Paul

Vivian Rene Brown Paul passed away Oct. 10, 2016, in Hood River, Ore. Vivian was born Aug. 26, 1931. She was 85 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are pending under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.