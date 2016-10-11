Mount Hood Snowboard Team soars with School Aid

Fall is here and the Mount Hood Snowboard Team is gearing up for another season of competition and travel that culminates at USASA Nationals in Copper Mountain, Colo. The kids compete in half pipe, bordercross and slopestyle competitions.

Every year, the School Aid program, under the auspices of Mt. Hood Organics near Parkdale, donates 4,000 pounds of organic pears for the kids to sell to help pay for coaching, competitions and travel. The team has reached out to local restaurants to participate and the response has been extremely positive, according to parent Colleen Jones. Celilo, Remedy, Columbia Gorge Hotel, Riverside Grill, Solstice, Three Rivers Grill and Full Sail immediately joined the program.

Team members deliver an orchard-fresh box of organic pears once a week to participating restaurants for six weeks.

“We like to sponsor programs for kids and with the Mount Hood Snowboard Team pear project, we actually get something in return that we can use,” said Courtenay Dey of Three Rivers Grill.

The kids on the team will also be selling pears door-to-door. They are selling 10 pounds of organic pears for $15. If you would like to buy some pears and support the Mount Hood Snowboard Team, email Jones at colleen@pistildesigns.com and she will have a team member contact you.