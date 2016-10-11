Sports Briefs for Oct. 12: Community Ed basketball registrations open now

Community Ed basketball registrations open now

Registration for Community Ed youth basketball programs is open now. Opportunities are available for grades 1-8. New this season is a second grade basketball league that starts in January. There will be a signup night Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Cascade Locks school and a signup Oct. 19 at Mid Valley. Registrations can always be made online at hrcommunityed.org by phone at 541-386-2055, or in person at 1009 Eugene Street in Hood River.

Middle school winter sports registration help Oct. 19

Those who need help registering for middle school winter sports can come to the Hood River Valley High School Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Assistance will be offered in both English and Spanish. Registration is open for boys and girls basketball and wrestling; no need to pay at this time. Staff will be offering assistance with online registration; parents and guardians are requested to bring health insurance information for the student. Boys basketball practice starts Oct. 26; girls basketball and wrestling starts in January.