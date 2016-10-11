Copters contest: Drones, RC Flyers take over Barrett Park

Tiny aircraft swooped through hoops and raced through the sky at Barrett Park Saturday.

The “FunFly” contest, hosted by Gorge hobby groups, showcased the local RC and drone flying scene, which has grown as aviation technology whirs past its humbler roots.

Columbia Gorge Aeromodelers, Barrett RC Flyers, and Hood River Hobbies teamed up to hold the weekend event.

CGA, a group partnering with Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, brings together local aviation enthusiasts to enjoy their hobby and educate others about the craft. About 40 members make up their group.

The group’s official turf: Barrett Park RC Field, a 32-acre public radio controlled airplane flying site at 4010 Barrett Drive, owned by the Parks District.

“It’s an awesome place to fly. It’s got great runways, great pits, and safety is the major thing,” Dennis Vance, the group’s president, said.

Vance explained people in the hobby fly a wide array of gear, as technology has evolved. Some use small remote controlled foam or balsawood model planes, while others favor advanced multi-copters that can have hover and take aerial video.

On Saturday, pilots showed off in various contests: spot landing, pad hopping, lap racing, rolls and flips. Some contestants sparred in first person view drone racing, donning digital goggles to place themselves in the virtual cockpit.

Afterwards, participants enjoyed an open fly over Barrett’s expanse.

“For me personally, being a multi-copter newbie, it was like a five-hour immersion in all things drone,” said Roy Pettit, former CGA president and RC enthusiast. “I learned a ton of stuff just being around those guys and asking them questions.”

Dan Smith, from North Bonneville, is a camera guru who has been developing an aerial photography business, Land and Air Photo Works. He’s amassed a wide collection of multi-copters, some with cartoony, custom designs. Iron Man and Buzz Lightyear action figures grace two of Smith’s drones.

“He always wanted to be a flying toy,” Smith joked about the spaceman from Toy Story.

•

To learn more about the hobby RC and drone flying opportunities, go to www.cgarc.weebly.com.

The site features directions for becoming a member, rules and etiquette for flyers at the park, as well as Federal Aviation Administration rules concerning drones. Barrett Park is open sunrise to sunset to flyers from around the Gorge.