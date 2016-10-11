Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair returns to fairgrounds

Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair, presented by Griffith Motors, arrives Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, near the community of Odell. Admission and parking are free.

Celebrating the people and products of the Columbia River Gorge — and only the Columbia Gorge — the Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair features arts and crafts, gourmet food products, fresh Hood River fruit, flowers, baked goods, local wines, jewelry, furniture, plants and flowers, soft goods, and much more, all grown, made or crafted in four Oregon and Washington counties of the central Columbia River Gorge. The Hood River County Fair Board organizes the event.



In addition to the wide selection of products and creations offered by Gorge exhibitors, the 2016 Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair features special attractions: The Odell Garden Club holds its annual autumn flower show and sale in the Floral Building throughout the weekend, and the Hood River Art Club presents a large gallery-style art show and sale. Find fresh local fruit and Gorge wines. The Special Olympics will be holding a fundraiser for their important work.





Fruit and Craft Fair attendees will have an excitting opportunity on Saturday. Just steps away from the fair, in the fairgrounds arena, a Ranch Sorting competition will be taking place. It’s a Western-style equestrian sport in which two riders work together — and against the clock — to cut the correct cattle from a herd and drive them into a pen. In case of rain, look for it in the big livestock barn. Admission is free.

The Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair is one of the Harvest Weekend events and observances taking place throughout the Hood River Valley the third weekend in October. Those wishing to spend the whole weekend enjoying the Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair and all of the other attractions of autumn in the Hood River Valley may want to camp at the park-like fairgrounds. Camping and R.V. sites are available, which include electricity and access to a dump station.

For more information about the 2016 Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair, check the Hood River County Fairgrounds website at www.hoodriverfair.org, the fairgrounds’ Facebook page, or call the fair office, at 541-354-2865.