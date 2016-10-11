HR stylist back from Fashion Week in NYC

For Kalyn Benaroya, stylist and owner of Clutch Hair Co., working backstage at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) has become a yearly excursion.

Benaroya was in New York for the Sept. 8-15 fashion show, her fifth season working as a stylist at the event.

“This past season was the most exciting season yet,” she said. “I was on the week’s largest show, Marc Jacobs. This is the finale for NWFW and it was impressive this year — the look included colorful felt dreads added to each model’s hair … To see the process unfold, the hours spent in preparation and the look come together was incredible. When the models walked, it brought tears to my eyes to see something so powerful!”

Benaroya enjoys the intensity of working with a team of stylists to create the look envisioned by the lead stylist and designer.

“There can be several stylists working on one model at a time, holding hair, passing combs, irons and product,” she said. “Being in tune with your surroundings and anticipating other stylists’ next move is expected.”

She became involved in fashion week through Bumble and bumble, LLC, a hair and product company, who invited her to a try out in Los Angeles after she attended workshops at Bumble and bumble University in New York.

“After two seasons with Bumble and bumble, I have continued to work backstage as a freelancer for the past three seasons,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Guido Palau, the most sought after hair stylist in editorial styling each season. His vison is inspiring and innovative.”

Benaroya plans to attend NYFW in February 2017 and Paris’ event in March. New York Fashion Week is the largest fashion event of the year worldwide, she said, occurring each September and February. She has been a hairstylist for 11 years, and in Hood River for over seven. She opened Clutch Hair Co., located at 310 Oak St., Suite 104, in April. For an appointment, call 541-387-2426.