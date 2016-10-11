Jesuit Volunteer Corps starts service

Six new volunteers with Jesuit Volunteer Corps began the 2016-2017 session this summer, living in Odell and working at various agencies in Hood River. From left to right are Megan Byrne, Mid Valley Elementary, Katherine Short, Providence Volunteers in Action, Sara Tiscareño-Kennedy, OSU Extension Service, Alyssa Melendez, Gorge Grown, Celia Hensey, Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute, and Emily Padilla, St. Francis House. The women will continue their work through July 2017.
