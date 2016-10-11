Kegler's Corner: John Miller rolls 266/680

Team of the Week:

(most pins over average and handicap series)

John Miller: +158, 758

Lynn Spellman: +134, 788

Betsy Frazier: +117, 765

Joey Sheirbon: +115, 766

Mike Parke: +113, 767

3,844 total pins (scratch series plus handicap)

Bowling league action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes was smoking hot last week! Five scratch 700 series were rolled and seven bowlers finished up 100 pins or better over their three game sets.

Nobody was on fire more than gregarious lefty John Miller, who had a personal career best outing in the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies League. John had the sticks jumping off the new decks with a huge scratch 266 game and 680 set. That sterling effort was 158 pins over his average — the top performance by all league bowlers last week, which earns him the top slot on our famous team of the week — his first appearance on it this season.

The ubiquitous Lynn Spellman grabs the No. 2 spot on our big five after firing a mighty fine scratch 704 series in the high-powered Wednesday evening Fraternal League. Lynn was 134 pins over his average and this is already his second time on the top five this season. He had a solid week on the new lanes as he also rolled a fine scratch 667 set in the Colts and Fillies.

It’s nice to see stylish Betsy Frazier getting back in form. Betsy had a smart scratch 211 game in the Tuesday Nite Mixed (TNM) league and finished the session 117 pins over her average, which earned her the No. 3 spot on the team of the week — her first time on it this season.

Illustrious local orchardist Joey Sheirbon, an avid bowling nut, was clicking on all cylinders in the Monday night Industrial League where he fashioned a nifty scratch 247 game and 634 series. That showing was 115 pins over his average, good enough to be the cleanup man on our big five, also his first time on the stellar five this season.

And, rounding out this week’s stars in the anchor slot is super lefty Mike Parke, who wore out the pins again as he so often does, this time in the Fraternal where he climbed over the magical 700 mark for the umpteenth time with a neat scratch 704 set. That was 113 pins over his average and this is also already his second time on the big team this season.

Clearly, it appears our bowlers have solved all issues with the new lanes. Other scratch 700 series shooters included all-star Jeff Miller, who had a 735 in the Fraternal; in the TNM, Orchard Lanes staffer Josh Worth boomed a 711 and the ultra-talented Nancy Asai tossed a beautiful 709 — the first scratch 700 set by a woman in league action this season! Folks, that is some incredible bowling, well worthy of a limelight sun tan. Nancy was also 112 pins over her average, just missing the team of the week. Finally, definitely earning honorable mention for piling up a big stack of sticks last week is Dave Frazier, who was an even 100 pins over his average in the TNM. Great bowling, everybody!

Attention seniors! Your very popular in-league senior tournament is nearly upon us. It will be conducted during the weeks of Oct. 17 thru Nov. 1. Cost is only $5 per event, all handicap so everybody has a good chance to win. There will be men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Entries close Oct. 17 so get them in ASAP to the tournament director, Joyce Ebersole. Call her at 509-493-1411 for more info.

League Reports (high scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial League: Mark Chabotte, 277, 236 games and 692 series; Randy Nieto, 256 game and 690 series; Stan Pratnicki, 270 game; Joey Sheirbon, 247 game.

Tuesday morning Ladies Workshirkers League: Nancy Asai, 205 game and 568 series.

Tuesday Nite Mixed League: Josh Worth, 254, 241 games and 711 series; Nancy Asai, 247, 236, 226 games and 709 series; Mark Chabotte, 268 game and 666 series; Mary Finley, 256, 211 games and 656 series; Ken Espersen, 247 game; Betsy Frazier, 211 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts and Fillies League: John Miller, 266, 237 games and 680 series; Lynn Spellman, 254, 235 games and 667 series; Ron Baumsteiger, 225, 219 games and 604 series; Joyce Ebersole, 180 game and 521 series; Kim McCartney, 234 game; Len Hickman, 233 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League: Jeff Miller, 265, 248 games and 735 series; Mike Parke, 250, 235 games and 704 series; Lynn Spellman, 242, 235, 227 games and 704 series; Roger Montavon, 275, 249 games and 675 series; Michael Allen, 654 series; Casey Barker, 244 game.

Thursday afternoon Senior Lads and Lassies League: Joyce Hert, 214 game and 530 series; Kim McCartney, 201 game and 482 series.