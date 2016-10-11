Letters to the Editor for Oct. 12

For Reynolds

As an educator of 28 years, I have had it with unfunded state mandates that impede my professional ability to help my students learn what I have been charged with teaching them. Too much testing, too much data, too many folks outside of the classroom telling me how to best do my job. For this reason, I cast my vote for Mark Reynolds. I want someone who has spent years in the classroom to vet each and every educational proposal and reform. To ask, “Will this truly help students to learn?”

Both Mark Johnson and Mark Reynolds are quality people of integrity, and both truly have the needs of students at heart. That said, it is only Mark Reynolds who can draw from years of classroom experience, and truly analyze educational reforms within the context of what actually happens within the classroom.

Eric Cohn

Hood River

Disavow Trump

Congressional Republicans are moving in a political avalanche to disavow the GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump. The latest revelation of his character flaws has brought to light what has been known about him yet ignored, over-looked or, unfortunately, deliberately disregarded.

The latest list of disavowing Congressional members includes Rep. Barbara Comstock, (R-Virginia), Rep. Martha Roby, (R-Alabama), Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah), and now Senator John McCain (R- Arizona).

And yet, nothing from our Congressional Representative Greg Walden.

I believe it is time for Greg to respond. Either by forcefully disavowing the Trump candidacy or, if it is his wish, to clearly inform his constituents of the reasons for his continuing support of this abhorrent candidate. It is time for our representative to place the country’s interest above political party’s interest.

Gary Young

Hood River

Gary Johnson

In a presidential race dominated by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, much has been said about Evangelical leaders endorsing Donald Trump. It is said that the Evangelical vote all but belongs to him. However, the fact is many pastors and churches are unable to keep in step with these Evangelical endorsements of Donald Trump. Bear in mind that the same group of leaders endorsing Trump is also the same group that has literally alienated and practically lost an entire generation of people.

The Evangelical hierarchy would have you believe it’s the fault of the church for not being Christian enough. Or that it’s all an end-times conspiracy. The truth is that there is really nothing wrong with the church and there is absolutely another choice on the ballot of all 50 States besides Trump.

Evangelical shepherds seem to have lost sight of what is actually important to God and to the sheep. The sheep are just looking for a genuine reason to stand up and break ranks. I believe Gov. Gary Johnson is that honorable reason to break ranks with dubious Evangelical endorsements.

Scott Scrimshaw

Chair, Oregon for

Gary Johnson

Chaplain, Johnson Weld Faith Coalition

Hood River

Track record

Mosier was lucky it wasn’t a windy day when the oil train derailed. If railroads could fix derailments, they would have done so long ago. BNSF derails a train every 600,000 train-miles. If volatile Bakken crude oil in the tank cars is heated from the burning leaks, it can explode. Mosier and Bingen, Lyle and White Salmon, Stevenson and Wishram all are in the blast zone on both sides of the river.

If the oil spills into the river, fisheries will be affected, especially if fish ladders are contaminated. If tar sands oil spills into the river, Washington DEQ asserts that we have no effective means of cleaning it up.





Global oil markets are awash in crude now, and oil demand will decline as cars get more efficient and electrify. The surplus of oil means that Washington refineries have many sourcing options besides dangerous Bakken crude by rail.

State Representative Jim Moeller is running for Congressional District 3. He is against the proposed Vancouver Energy oil terminal that would bring many more oil trains down the Gorge. Moeller has a great track record in the state, with 93 percent lifetime rating by the Washington Conservation Voters after 14 years as a rep. Incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler has a track record too. She has a 9 percent lifetime rating by the national League of Conservation Voters and voted for lifting the ban on crude oil exports, ensuring more bomb trains traveling through the Gorge.

Anita Johnston

White Salmon, Wash.

‘Ashamed’

According to the New York Times, over 160 Republican public officials have withdrawn support for Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump. I’m ashamed that our representatives, Greg Walden and Mark Johnson, are not on this list of elected officials that put moral decency above their political interests. Perhaps it is time to choose new elected officials.

Lee Greenwald

Hood River

Missing in action

Klickitat County is the furthest east in US Congressional District 3, which includes 655,000 people in eight counties. The district also extends from Pacific County on the western edge through Lewis, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania, and a small sliver of southern Thurston County.

The 3rd District is considered highly competitive for the November election. The 2010 redistricting extended the district further east and made it slightly more Republican after 11 years of Democratic representation.

We now have missing-in-action Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler in 2011 as our CD 3 Rep. Buetler has missed more than 15 percent of votes in Congress. She hasn’t had a town hall since 2011 and has instead started having “coffees” by invitation only.

Jim Moeller, Democratic challenger for the 3rd District, has promised to hold open town halls and to be on the House floor to vote. He has been a popular State Legislative District 49 (Central Vancouver) Rep. for 14 years and is currently Washington State Speaker Pro Tem. Jim has visited Klickitat on numerous times and we expect to see more of him.

Herrera Beutler, a strong conservative, received a 9 percent favorability score from the League of Conservation Voters. Her request for hazmat operations grants for the inevitable oil train explosions doesn’t reflect needed leadership in stopping the oil terminal and oil trains from travelling through the region. She voted for the bill which would lift the United States’ 40-year-old ban on exporting crude oil and would increase oil production by as much as 500,000 barrels per day, which has been part of the draw for the oil terminal and trains. If she had a few town halls, she might have heard of our concerns.

Jim Moeller received a 93 percent favorability score with the Washington Conservation Voters. He opposes oil by rail that will increase the already soaring number of oil trains down the Gorge.



A vote for Jim Moeller is a vote for the safety of the Gorge.

Susan Svensson

White Salmon, Wash.

McCarthy experienced

The state auditor is the elected official charged with rooting out waste and fraud in government operations at all levels in Washington State. The office has about 350 employees and is tasked with ensuring governments from sewer districts to statewide agencies have adequate financial controls and abide by applicable laws and their own policies. It conducts about 2,400 audits of governments a year. It also conducts performance audits which evaluate the effectiveness of government activities.

The next state auditor will be tasked with erasing the pall cast over the office by the state’s current auditor Troy Kelley’s federal fraud indictment. Kelley is the first state official to face criminal indictment in nearly 40 years.

Pat McCarthy, the Democratic candidate for state auditor in November, is eminently qualified for the job and well respected. She is the current Pierce County executive tasked with overseeing a $900 million budget and managing 3,000 employees. Before that she served as Pierce County Auditor and was the 2005 Washington State Auditor of the Year. McCarthy was an elected board member of the Tacoma School District, Chair of Sound Transit, the President of the Puget Sound Regional Council, the Chair of South Sound 911 and the Chair of the Alliance for a Health South Sound.

Please vote for Pat McCarthy for State Auditor, the most qualified candidate.

Keith Fredrickson

Underwood, Wash.

Failure

Greg Walden’s failure to withdraw his endorsement of Donald Trump says a lot — about Walden. It says he thinks misogyny is good, but his votes against equal pay for equal work for women has said that for years. It says he is comfortable with lying — well, at least when Trump does it. It says he is OK with bigotry. It says he condones race discrimination. It also says he needs to be replaced. Vote for Jim Crary. He carries none of this baggage.

Gary Fields

Hood River