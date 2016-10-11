Mosier Senior Center at risk of closing soon

After 40 years serving the local community, the Mosier Valley Senior Center, located at the Mosier Creek Terrace Apartment Complex, is at risk of closing at the end of 2016.

The Board of Directors for the Seniors of Mosier Valley met on Aug. 11 to discuss the future of the senior center.



“Unless we find a sustainable source of revenue we will have to close the Senior Center at the end of this year,” Kathy Long, spokesperson for the organization, reported in a press release.

The closure of the senior center would result in the end of the twice weekly lunch program offered by the center, as well as other community events. Participants come not only from Mosier but also from The Dalles and Hood River to eat and take part in events.

In addition to healthy meals, the center offers a place for people to play card games, pool, and catch up on local news.

Twice a month the Mosier Troubadettes play old time music for the diners. Following meals an exercise group offers free weight training through the national Strong People program. Besides socialization other services provided at this site include volunteer opportunities, guest speakers who present information of interest to older adults, hearing aid consults, and nutrition education.



“We are like family and keep track of each other. Friendship and support are an important part of our meal program,” Long said. “It will be a sad day if we have to close down. Many of our people depend on these meals for many reasons.”

The board of directors appointed a committee to search out possible sources for sustained funding.



Anyone wishing to donate can contact the Seniors of Mosier Valley Inc. Treasurer, Ann VanOsdol, at 541-993-5219. This is a 501-C3 non-profit organization so all donations are tax deductible. Those with ideas or suggestions of other possible funding sources, contact Long at 541-478-2910.

The Mosier Senior Center is planning its first-ever Harvest Craft Fair for Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors are now being sought.

A 4-foot by 8-foot table will rent for $20; all proceeds from sales are the vendors to keep. All items must be homemade or handcrafted, be that food item or craft. To reserve a table, call 541-993-5219.

The Mosier Senior Center will additionally have a table, with proceeds from donated items going to the Mosier Senior Meals program.

The Mosier Senior Center is a nonprofit and serves meals Mondays and Wednesdays. The homemade meal costs $4. The meal site has a hired cook and helper, and proceeds from the craft fair will help cover these expenses.