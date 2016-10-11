Soroptimist ‘Live Your Dream’: Applicants sought for cash awards

Soroptimist International of Hood River and Mt. Adams are looking for five Gorge area women who are heads of households to receive $1,500 Live Your Dream Awards to continue their education. Applications are now available at the White Salmon Library and the Hood River Library. The applications are due by Dec. 1.

Live Your Dream Awards provide help for women who have primary financial responsibility for their households, whether as single parents or married. Its purpose is to help further their education as a means to improving their lives.

The Live Your Dream Award is not a scholarship; the funds can be used for any educational expenses, including tuition, childcare, transportation or textbooks. The five winners will be notified in early January and honored at a later date. Past recipients are not eligible to apply for a second award.

“This is real, local dollars helping real, local women,” says Soroptimist committee chair Kate Dougherty. “The community has generously supported our fundraising efforts over the last year, such as LunaFest Movies and Families in the Park. These contributions are now available to women who are working to make a better life for themselves and their families. We look forward to hearing from them.”

Julie Tucker, who received a Live Your Dream Award a few years ago, said, “The money opened the doors for me to start over again and make my dream of going back to school come true.” Tucker, the single mother of two children, became a renewable energy technician with a degree from Columbia Gorge Community College.

To be eligible for the Soroptimist Hood River award, applicants must be enrolled or accepted in a college or vocational school program. One of the recipients may compete for an additional $3000 Soroptimist regional award in April.

Soroptimist is an international women’s service organization whose mission is to improve the lives of women and girls in our local communities and throughout the world. If you are interested in knowing more about the Hood River Soroptimist club, contact Dougherty at 541-386-3850.

To learn more about Soroptimist as an organization go to www.soroptimist-international.org.

Applications are available at the Hood River County Library, the White Salmon Library or online at soroptimisthoodriver.blogspot.com. Completed applications are due by Dec. 1 to SIHR, PO Box 51, Hood River, OR 97031. Have questions? Call Dougherty at 541-386-3850, or e-mail kated.gorge.net.

‘Extravaganza’ seeks vendors for Nov. 12 showcase

Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams is seeking artisans for its annual holiday “Shopping Extravaganza” on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will showcase jewelry, metal art, alpaca garments, pottery, glassware, paintings, cards, and more.

Independent artisans who would like to participate should contact Ginger Swanson aT 541-806-5333 or gingers@windermere.com for more details. Artisan admission to the event is $65 and 10 percent of the day’s sales.

The event supports Soroptimist’s mission to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment, specifically the organization’s identifying projects “Dream It Be It: Career Support for Girls” and the “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women.” “Dream It Be It” provides girls with access to professional role models, career education and the resources to overcome obstacles to their future success. “Live Your Dream Awards” are cash grants given to women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.