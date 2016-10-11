The text of City of Hood River Indigenous Peoples’ Day resolution

Declare the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the City of Hood River and encourage other institutions to recognize the Day; reaffirming the City’s commitment to promote the prosperity and well-being of Hood River’s American Indian, Alaska Native and Indigenous community (Resolution)

WHEREAS, the City of Hood River recognizes that the Indigenous People of the lands that would later become known as the Americas have occupied these lands since time immemorial; and

WHEREAS, the City recognizes the fact that Hood River is built upon the homelands and villages and traditional use areas of the Native Americans of this region; and

WHEREAS, the City of Hood River has a responsibility to oppose the systematic racism towards

Indigenous Peoples of the United States, which perpetuates high rates of poverty and income inequality, exacerbating disproportionate health, education, and social crises; and

WHEREAS, Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first proposed in 1977 by a delegation of Native

Nations to the United Nations sponsored International Conference on Discrimination against

Indigenous Populations in the Americas; and

WHEREAS, the United States endorsed the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of

Indigenous Peoples (the “Declaration”) on Dec. 16, 2010, and the Declaration recognizes that “indigenous peoples have suffered from historic injustices as a result of, inter alia, their colonization and dispossession of their lands, territories and resources;” and

WHEREAS, Article 15 of the Declaration recognizes the right of indigenous peoples “to the dignity and diversity of their cultures, traditions, histories and aspirations which shall be appropriately reflected in education and public information” and places an obligation on States to “take effective measures, in consultation and cooperation with the indigenous peoples concerned, to combat prejudice and eliminate discrimination and to promote tolerance, understanding and good relations among indigenous peoples and all other segments of society”; and

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, the City of Hood River shall recognize Indigenous

Peoples’ Day on the second Monday in October; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Indigenous Peoples’ Day shall be used to reflect upon the ongoing struggles of Indigenous People on this land, and to celebrate the thriving culture and value that Indigenous Peoples add to our city; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City of Hood River encourages other businesses, organizations, and public institutions to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day.