Yesteryears: Librarian’s salary raised to $85 a month — in 1916

1916 — 100 years ago

Like Banquo’s ghost, the matter of the county librarian’s salary bobbed up again at the meeting held Monday by the County Court and City Council to pass on the budget submitted by the Library Board. This budget called for $4,170. Last year the total cost of operating the library was about $3,600. Among the items showing an increase was that of the librarian’s salary, proposed to be raised from $75 to $85 a month. The County Court was willing to grant the increase and so it was passed.

VERBATIM ‘Bus’ has mail situation organized By W.B. EAKIN News editor Whatever else you might say about B.C. “Bus” Hamlin, nobody can say he doesn’t have his delivery mail situation under complete control. Never mind that there hasn’t been a newspaper put in his Oregon Journal box for some years. His No. 1 Montello St. home has all the mail bases covered. He has an elevated box for airmail, a suitable white porcelain receptacle complete with seat, lid and “junk mail” sign for the unwanted missives that arrive by the bunch, and the standard, official U.S. mailbox all of us expect. But he has more than that. He has Spike and Rocky, the mail dogs. Hamlin’s two dogs love nothing better than to deliver the mail — be it airmail, junk mail or other letters, from the box right to Hamlin’s doorstep. It’s a ritual they savor, and are ready to perform as many times a day as they can find some mail to carry. They accompany their master to the mail box collection center on Montello Street, wait for Hamlin to empty the box, then grab the mail in their mouths and head for the house. “They deliver it to whatever door I’m going to,” said Hamlin. So he has the convenience of getting the mail at his doorstep without lugging it there. It’s a daily ritual broken only by postal holidays — such as Columbus Day — or perhaps a few occasional times when inclement weather or Hamlin’s travel plans change the usual pattern. As for his supplementary delivery devices for air and junk mail, Hamlin concedes he didn’t originate them. “I don’t know where I got the idea,” he says. “I think I read about it in a magazine or somewhere.” He got a newspaper clipping the other day from a friend showing someone else with a toilet “junk mail” box just like his. “I sure caught my breath when I first saw this picture,” the friend wrote, “I thought it was you!” Instead, it was a Port Angeles man who came up with the same idea Hamlin did. However it came about, he gets a kick out of having the extra boxes there, and so do a lot of other people. “When friends come, they like to have their picture taken here,” says Hamlin. They often get the “mail dogs” in their novelty pictures, too. There aren’t a lot of casual passersby — Hamlin’s home is at a dead end on the Montello Street edge of the Hodo River canyon. But those who do come by invariably get a smile out of his mail delivery system. As for the real mail delivery, the standard delivery box gets all of the correspondence addressed to 1 Montello St. It isn’t sorted into the three categories. “One time I asked him why he doesn’t deliver the airmail in the right box,” says Hamlin. “He told me it’s because he doesn’t carry a step ladder on his route.” — Hood River News, October 15, 1986

1926 — 90 years ago

Bottles of booze of all kinds, from synthetic gin made from denatured alcohol and juke of juniper berries down to a sickly green liquid posing as crème de menthe, were emptied into the sewer at the city jail on Saturday morning, when officers decided that the odor was drawing too much attention. The big safe was opened and dozens of bottles of liquor were emptied. When the flood of hard liquor ceased, several dozen bottles of homemade beer were used to flush the sewer. Even after this liquor was disposed of, there was another lot comprising 63 gallons of moonshine. This will be destroyed later and at a date to be kept secret to forestall any attempts to tap the drainpipe leading from the city hall yard to the main sewer.

1936 — 80 years ago

When registrations for the coming general election were tabulated on Tuesday of this week, it was disclosed that a deluge of Democratic voters, who signed up during the week prior to Oct. 4, had brought the party total in Hood River County to within 27 votes of parity with their Republican rivals. The 2,686 Democratic registrations now on file at the court house show a gain of 711 votes since the May primaries of 1934. The heaviest Democratic registration was naturally at Cascade Locks, where 669 are record, as against 172 Republicans, and Democrats also now have the edge in four other of the 14 precincts of Hood River County. But while some Republicans may have changed their party registration, it must not be forgotten that registrations for the two major parties have increased by 945 since the primary election of this year, and by 1,263 since the general election of 1934.

1946 — 70 years ago

At Legion Hall, Hood River, 73 World War II veterans from the Hood River area, and two from The Dalles, were initiated as members of the Legion. Among the veteran was one woman, Anna Jorgensen. Among the new Legionnaires initiated are the five Gehrig brothers, all veterans of World War II who served in the U.S. Army. Commander Gene Buckley, of the Hood River Post, was in command of the initiation and among the onlookers was past state commander Penn C. Crum, also a member of the Hood River post. It was announced that Armistice Day will be celebrated on a large scale this year, and one of the features in which the public will be most interested in is the football classic, The Dalles vs. Hood River, already on the program.

1956 — 60 years ago

Neal Creek Lumber Company may rebuild its sawmill, which was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, if a definite commitment is made on widening and straightening the Loop Highway for access to stands of timber southeast of Mount Hood, reports Nelson Emry. The county Chamber of Commerce received a telephone reply yesterday to a telegram sent to Regional Forester J. Herbert Stone that a meeting is being arranged to discuss improvement of Highway 35 by his office, the bureau of public roads and the camber’s Highway 35 committee, headed by Percy Bucklin.

1966 — 50 years ago

Thirty mountain climbers brought an injured man from the slopes of Mount Hood in a rescue that went as smoothly as a drill Sunday morning. Alpinees and Crag Rats started up the mountain about 5 a.m., and by 11:30 a.m. the victim, a 6-4, 240-pound Portland man, was on his way to a hospital for treatment of a broken leg. The climber had been with another Portland man when the fall occurred on Eliot glacier — they told rescuers they had been “glacier hopping” when the fall occurred.

1976 — 40 years ago

Oregon liquor buyers will receive an early introduction to the metric bottling system. Friday, Oct. 8, Hood River Distillers, Inc., began the conversion process by changing from half-gallon to 1.75 liter containers. Under federal regulations, all U.S. distilleries must covert to the new metric system by 1978. However, now could begin bottling in metric containers until Oct. 1, 1976. Thus, Hood River Distillers becomes one of the first in the U.S., if not the first, to effect the changeover, according to Joseph A. Nance, vice president of marketing.

1986 — 30 years ago

Put on your favorite casual country clothes, bring your appetite and head for the Cannery building at the Diamond complex this weekend. It’s time for the Hood River Valley Harvest Festival, and the fourth annual festival promises to be bigger and better than ever. The festival opens Friday evening at 5 p.m. with a “Town and Country Harvest Party” especially for area residents. Coronation of the Harvest Queen is at 7:30 p.m. More than 80 craftspeople and artists will offered their juried work for viewing and sale. And don’t forget fruit! There will be plenty of opportunities to select one piece or a whole box of the valley’s famous produce.

1996 — 20 years ago

Allowing development on the Hood River waterfront would be tantamount to a timber clear-cut — a quick financial return at the expense of the community’s long-term needs, the city council heard Monday. Speakers called on some new imagery and arguments, but overall the message was the same — preserve the riverfront for public use. Two dozen people offered testimony at the city council’s first public hearing on the Port of Hood River Waterfront Master Plan. With many persons still scheduled to speak by the meeting’s end, Mayor Bob Palmer announced the hearing would be continued on Oct. 15.

2006 — 10 years ago

The East Fork Irrigation District of Odell and the Hood River Watershed Group recently came a step closer to completing the largest cooperative conservation project ever attempted in the valley. On Sept. 19, the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board announced that the district has been awarded a $1.4 million grant to help construct the third and final phase of the Central Lateral Pipeline Project. The grant represents the fourth-largest award ever made by OWEB, and Oregon lottery-funded agency that has already contributed $700,000 to earlier phases of the project.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, news staff writer