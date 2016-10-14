Battery disposal, recycling at HR Hobbies

Hood River Hobbies is now a collection site for all batteries (except car batteries). The store is working with Tri-County Hazardous Waste to make battery disposal and recycling more convenient, said owner Miko Ruhlen — instead of throwing batteries in the trash or waiting for the next hazardous waste disposal day, drop them off at the store during regular business hours. Hood River Hobbies is located at 110 Fourth St., downtown Hood River.