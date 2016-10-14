Guitarist Ernesto Quilban at Tucker Road Baptist

Tucker Road Baptist Church invites you, your family, and friends to an evening of classical, Christian, Spanish, and Latin music performed by Ernesto Quilban.

At age 5 Erenesto found his gift when he got his first guitar, at the age of 17 he won first place in a nation wide talent search in the Philippines.

He passion for playing the guitar has only increased since then. He has performed in several concert tours across the United States and has performed with a band as the lead guitarist for President Bill Clinton in Washington D.C.

The concert is Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. Light refreshments will be served after the concert.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see and hear a world class guitarist display his talent, gift, and most of all his passion for playing the guitar.