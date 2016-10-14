Healing the Earth Unity Round Dance Oct. 22 & 23

Everyone is invited to the Healing The Earth Unity Round Dance in The Dalles hosted by Columbia River Indian Center.

This free event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 12 midnight at the Wahtonka Community School campus, 3601 W. 10th St., and Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive.

Join together in a spirit of healing and unity, honoring of elders and cultural sharing through dancing, music, drumming, a Friendship Feast, salmon bake and more. There will be educational activities for children and adults alike.

For more information, contact Lana Jack 541-965-1679 or Columbia Gorge Discovery Center at 541-296-8600, ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.