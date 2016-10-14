0

Healing the Earth Unity Round Dance Oct. 22 & 23

As of Friday, October 14, 2016

Everyone is invited to the Healing The Earth Unity Round Dance in The Dalles hosted by Columbia River Indian Center.

This free event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 12 midnight at the Wahtonka Community School campus, 3601 W. 10th St., and Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive.

Join together in a spirit of healing and unity, honoring of elders and cultural sharing through dancing, music, drumming, a Friendship Feast, salmon bake and more. There will be educational activities for children and adults alike.

For more information, contact Lana Jack 541-965-1679 or Columbia Gorge Discovery Center at 541-296-8600, ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Columbia Gorge
News and Businesses

CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)