Service announcements for Oct. 14: Terry Fletcher and Sean Kennedy

Terry Fletcher

Terry Lynn Fletcher passed away Oct. 5, 2016, in Hood River, Ore. Terry was born June 12, 1944. She was 72 at the time of her passing.

A service will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at The Gorge Room, 1108 E Marina Drive, Hood River.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Sean Kennedy

Sean Michael Kennedy, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Oct. 1, 2016. Sean was born Sept. 9, 1968, and was 48 at the time of his death.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A reception will follow at Anderson's and an additional celebration will be at 5 p.m. at Spooky's, 3320 W. Sixth St., The Dalles.