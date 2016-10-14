Skyline Hospital offers free community classes

Skyline Hospital recognizes the need to provide health information and services addressing the unique needs of our community. A series of free classes will be held at Skyline in its downstairs meeting space.

• Oct. 26 — Varicose Veins and its treatment, 5:30-7 p.m. Varicose veins are a common medical problem affecting both men and women. They can be unsightly and uncomfortable, causing aching, throbbing and swelling. Whether you’ve been dealing with varicose veins for some time or just want to learn more, this forum is for you. Skyline Hospital’s General Surgeon Seth Lambert, D.O., will cover the health implications of varicose veins, as well as new treatment options currently available. For more information or to register, call 509-637-2601.

• Nov. 3 — Preventive approaches to orthopedics, 5:30-7 p.m. Preventive approaches to orthopedics often start with a patient being empowered with the knowledge for maintaining bone and joint health. Orthopedic fractures are commonly known to occur from trauma, but what about fractures that happen without a major fall? This may be due to osteoporosis, an often silent disease.

Fortunately, the risk for osteoporosis can be lowered by staying informed on options for optimal bone health. Skyline Hospital in partnership with Cascade Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center will offer preventive approaches to promote wellness, avoid fracture and exercise safely. For information or to register, call 509-637-2601.