Skyline hosts ‘drug take back day’ Oct. 22

On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Skyline Hospital in White Salmon will be accepting unused or expired medications at its main entrance located at 211 Skyline Drive. The service is free and all medications will be accepted with no questions asked. Needles and syringes will not be taken, but can be disposed of at all Klickitat County transfer stations if delivered in the approved containers.

The Drug Take Back Day is organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration in connection with the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department and Skyline Hospital. This initiative addresses a vital public safety and health issue.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information, contact the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department at 509-493-1177.