Ecumenical Ministries hosts voter forums

Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM), an interfaith organization composed of representatives from area faith communities and churches, invites community members to attend voter forums in White Salmon and Hood River this month for political candidates. The forums will be:

• Washington candidates: Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Bethel United Church of Christ, 480 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon.

• Oregon candidates: Monday, Oct. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State streets, Hood River.

For the White Salmon forum, candidates have been invited for the District 1 County Commissioner, District 1 PUD Commissioner, and District 14 Washington House of Representatives races.

For the Hood River forum, candidates have been invited for the District 2 of the U.S. House of Representatives and District 52 of the Oregon House of Representatives races.

Invitations have also been issued for persons speaking for and against Oregon Initiative 97 (corporate tax).

There will be an opportunity for questions, and Spanish-language interpretation will be provided.



For details, call (Washington Voter Forum) Rev. Kelly Ryan at 509-493-1747, or (Oregon Voter Forum) Rev. Vicky Stifter at 541-386-1412.