Entertainment Update for Oct. 15

Cowboy music and poetry concert Oct. 23 in Bingen

Western musicians and cowboy poets from five western states will gather in the Columbia Gorge to take the stage at the Bingen Theater on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 4-6 p.m. in a one-time only matinee. This is an opportunity to see a variety of award-winning entertainers sharing some of the best music and poetry from our western culture. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Performing will be Horse Crazy Cowgirl Band, Western Music Association “Group of the Year 2015;” Tom Swearingen, two-time National Finals Rodeo Cowboy Poetry Contest winner; the Gorge’s own Duane Nelson, award-winning poet; Barbara Nelson, AWA Western Female Singer of the Year; Panhandle Cowboys, Idaho's favorite western duo; Lynn Kopelke, artist/poet/singer; Notable Exceptions, finalists for “Group of the Year 2016,” Jim Aasen, Idaho's beloved cowboy singer; and special guest songwriter Kerry Grombacher.

Harvest Party at Logsdon

Music from Tobias Ammon and Rick Williams highlights Logsdon Barrel House’s Harvest Fest Kickoff Party on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6-9 p.m. Expect a mixture of Folk/Americana/Classic Rock from this acoustic duo. Logsdon Barrel House & Taproom, 101 4th Street, Hood River, 541-436-0040.

Dennerlein at Balch Hotel

“Singer-songwriter Chip Dennerlein is a multi-passionate musician who’s performed and recorded in a wide variety of styles and venues. In addition to his rhythmic folk/rock/country roots, his work includes Latin rhythms, swing, jazz, even children's songs and musical theater.” Catch him Friday, Oct. 14, 6:30-9 p.m. at the Balch Hotel. Balch Hotel, 40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur; 541-467-2277.

Music at the Moth

Coming up at the Moth Lounge:

Oct. 15: Alonzo Garbanzo with special guest Mark Steighner, 7-10 p.m. Guitar slinger meets keyboard ninja.

Every Monday from 6-8 p.m. it’s the Hapa Hillbillies with their all acoustic swinging hillbilly jazz with a Hawaiian bent. The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.

Grombacher in The Dalles Oct. 21

“Kerry Grombacher writes contemporary western songs and plays guitar and mandolin. In the spirit of the troubadours of old, his songs paint vivid portraits and tell the fascinating stories of working cowboys and old camp cooks, roadside motels and prisons, wildland firefighters, cattle rustlers and wolf trappers — the landmarks and denizens of the west.” Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. at Gorge Community Music, 410 East 2nd St. in The Dalles. Tickets are $10 and available online at gorgecommunitymusic.com and in store.

Ragtime Festival comes to Shaniko

The 14th annual Shaniko Ragtime and Vintage Music Festival will take place Oct. 14-16 in Shaniko, Ore.

Music begins Friday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. with Keith Taylor, event founder, at the Historic Shaniko Schoolhouse. From 2-6 p.m., musicians Keith Taylor, Vicki Cox, Meg Graf, Clare Kennedy and Lance Maclean will perform.

Activities will then move to the Sage Saloon for a jam session from 7-11 p.m. Food is available in the interim. All musicians who sing or play acoustic instruments are invited to join the jam sessions.

The event moves to Madras, Ore., on Saturday and back to Shaniko on Sunday, with the traditional all-performer concert in the school rounds out the festival from 2-4 p.m. for a suggested donation of $10 per person.

The Ragtime Festival is sponsored by the Shaniko Preservation Guild. For more information, call the event line 541-489-3434 or visit www.ShanikoOregon.com.

