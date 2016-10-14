Film ‘Full Moon’ lights up cancer screening fundraiser on Oct. 19

Doug’s, Double Mountain Brewery, Roxy and Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital are sponsoring the premier of the women’s snowboarding movie, “Full Moon,” Oct. 19 at Double Mountain from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free, and the first 50 will receive a free gift.

The movie will run from 7-8 p.m. Prizes and a raffle, along with a portion of the evening’s beer sales, will go to the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation Julie Beliel Cancer Screening Voucher Program.

The Julie Beliel Cancer Screening Voucher Program provides free mammograms to patients with barriers to access, said Foundation Director Susan Frost.

“Designed to help women that are under or uninsured, the Cancer Screening Voucher Program has screened over 400 women to date,” she said. “Many think that with the Affordable Care Act, everyone has coverage. We find that there are still women who are not covered, or they have high deductibles or co-pays. We’re here to help — we believe every woman should have the right to preventative cancer screening through mammograms.”

To access the program, a voucher is obtained from the health department or healthcare provider, is filled out and presented upon arrival at the Diagnostic Imaging Lab at Providence Hood River. Other components include community education, outreach and prevention activities. Outreach efforts are presented in English and Spanish through Providence’s partnership with Entre Amigas Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention Program.