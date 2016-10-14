Fruit A to Z: You can spell bounty many ways

Serious rain and wind in the area calls for the need for emergency preparation and travel caution — see page A11 for help with that.

It’s Harvest Festival and Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair time in Hood River and Odell (details on page A14) and stormy weather is likely to reduce the number of folks coming from the Portland area to sample fruit, hear music, check out arts and crafts, enjoy pie and local wine, cider and ale, and other delights of the season.

Between the two events, most offerings are under cover. Hardy Gorge residents, and that’s most of us, will find lots of space at both events to enjoy the bounty this region has to offer. Classical music, quilts, and a plant sale are among the annual offerings at the Gorge fair at Hood River County Fairgrounds, and it’s impossible not to find quality fruit to buy for pies, canning or fresh eating, or to find a good lunch or dinner at either event.

Harvest came early this year for most varieties of pears and apples, but that had no effect on the perennial high quality that comes with the premier pear-growing county in the United States. Events like the Harvest Festival and Gorge Fruit and Crafts Fair are a part of the cornucopia, and reflect a lot of hard work by the Chamber, the Fair Board and all its volunteers. But this weekend, or any other time this fall, there is plenty to avail yourselves in this bountiful valley. Fruit stands in Hood River, Odell, Pine Grove, and Parkdale remain open weekends into November and sometimes longer, and Hood River Saturday Market goes on well into fall (details on page A2).

Whether it is this weekend or some other time this growing season, make a point of checking out the ABCs of Hood River fruit: Anjous, Bartletts, Comice, Delicious, Empire, Forelle, Golden, Honsu, Imperial, and on and on: the fruit is so extensive you could virtually complete the alphabet.