Hecksel seeks ‘common threads’ in county leadership

Hood River County Administrator Jeff Hecksel has begun to settle into the county’s top post.

His first mission: reaching out to the community, from county staff to local movers and shakers.

“To me, relationship building is important, so I think as I’m talking with folks what I’m looking for is common threads — common areas of interest and common problems,” Hecksel said.

Hecksel took over for retiring administrator David Meriwether about two months ago. He now oversees all county staff, and carries out policy from the elected Board of Commissioners.

“My first impression of staff is that they were professional and high functioning, kind of similar to the board,” Hecksel explained.

The county chief began his career in public leadership working for the City of Mesa, Ariz. He has a bachelor’s degree in Local Government Administration from Central Michigan University and a master’s in Public Administration from Arizona State University.

Most recently, he was the city manager for Glenwood Springs, Colo., for 11 years. But he’s no stranger to Oregon, having served as a city leader in Monmouth and Forest Grove.

Hecksel moved from Colorado in late summer with his wife, Toni, and two sons, Phillip, 17, and David, 14. Except for Jeff, the family is made up of skilled swimmers. His sons, new Hood River Valley High School students, joined the swim club.

Hecksel enjoys biking and hiking in his spare time. He rates the quality of life in Hood River “awesome.”

“One of the things we missed about Oregon is you can grow stuff here,” he said, as opposed to the higher elevation his family used to call home. “It’s great to be able to go down the road you live and get fresh apples and fresh pears.”

His family chose a rental in the Parkdale area, a community located about 20 miles south of Hood River, the county seat. “That was kind of our only choice,” Hecksel said.

Even as the county’s top employee, Hecksel had trouble finding housing in Hood River.

“Housing availability and affordability are issues here and that’s a common thing that I’ve heard amongst literally all segments,” Hecksel said.

When Meriwether gave Hecksel an informal tour of the area this past summer, the new administrator met Ryan Hartman, Insitu President and CEO, and David Windsor, Cardinal Glass plant manager. The business leaders, both with major employers, brought up difficulties regarding workforce housing.

That issue has no obvious solution, according to Hecksel, though local governments have certain legislative options.

“There’s different tools that you can put in your toolbox to address housing,” Hecksel said. “There isn’t a single thing I know of that you can do to basically solve the housing problem. It’s not that simple.”

Legislative challenges

Two hot issues have pressed the county: short term rental and marijuana rules.

The County Board of Commissioners held an extensive series of hearings on the dual matters this summer. Their next meeting, Monday, Oct. 17, will continue the discussion.

“It’s been pretty much public testimony, which has been at either end of the spectrum,” Hecksel said.

Hecksel explained the county was deep into that work before he came on board. Now, commissioners will deliberate before they adopt ordinances.

Another upcoming task for the county is budget preparation, a challenge which Hecksel feels well-equipped, given his 18 years working with Oregon budget law. “It’s not foreign to me,” he said.

Some broader obstacles for the county include limited resources — including public safety and search and rescue —and difficulty in code enforcement, he explained.

As for new revenue streams, “I don’t see a silver bullet. There’s nothing that sticks out and says, ‘wow you should really be doing X, Y, or Z.’ There are certainly different choices and alternatives out there, and none of them are perfect, that’s just the way it is.”

For future plans, Hecksel explained he’ll be going back to commissioners’ goals and “listening to people out in the county,” as he builds relationships through his new position.